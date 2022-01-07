3 dead in Midlothian shooting

A shooting in Midlothian Thursday night left three people dead, including the apparent gunman, Midlothian police said.

Acoording to a press release from the Midlothian Police Deapartment, at 10:46 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls from residents of Lakeside Villas Apartment Community, located in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive, reporting a disturbance and possible gunshots believed to be coming from an apartment.

Approximately four minutes after receiving the emergency calls, Midlothian Police officers arrived at the apartment complex and located three adult individuals inside an apartment who were unresponsive. All three individuals were deceased, one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The scene was immediately secured and evidentiary warrants have been drafted in order to complete the processing of the crime scene, police said. While the investigation is ongoing, there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

According to Midlothian PD, the shooter has been identified as Edsel Collazo, 43, who recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak. The victims of this tragedy have been identified as Janet Evelyn Lee, 49, and Andrew Armonta, 23, both of Midlothian.

Midlothian PD said victim assistance staff with the police department are providing support to family members.