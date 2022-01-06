Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Ferris arrested

Police have arrested a man suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run Dec. 30 in Ferris.

Jorge Garcia of Rice was arrested Thursday by Ferris police with help from the Ennis Police Department and local residents, said Ferris spokeswoman Rita Cook.

According to the police department a pedestrian, identified as Jaron McClendon of Ennis, was walking on the shoulder of the 800 block of the southbound Interstate 45 service road around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 30 and was struck by a vehicle police said resembled a light-colored Cadillac Escalade that was merging onto the highway.

Police said the driver of the Escalade got out to inspect the damage to the vehicle but then left the scene without attempting to help McClendon.

Police said McClendon was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died Sunday.

The police department released pictures of the Escalade and the two individuals they believe were in the vehicle based on surveillance video.

Garcia is charged with accident involving injury/death, a second-degree felony.