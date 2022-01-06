Ferris police seek fatal hit-and-run suspects

The Ferris Police Department is seeking two people who are believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the police department a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of the 800 block of the southbound Interstate 45 service road around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 30 and was struck by a vehicle police said resembles a light-colored Cadillac Escalade that was merging onto the highway.

Police said the driver of the Escalade, a Hispanic male, got out to inspect the damage to the vehicle but then left the scene without attempting to help the pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the pedestrian died Sunday. Police did not release the victim's name.

The police department released pictures of the Escalade and the two individuals they believe were in the vehicle based on surveillance video. Anyone who has seen the men or the vehicle are asked to call Ferris police at 972-544-2225.