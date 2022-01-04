Opinion: Russian influence on Ukrainian self-determination

Dylan Sauers

In the Ukrainian language, Ukrayina means borderland. Ukraine’s position at the gates of Europe, has made for a complex history.

The quest for self-determination has seen a series of starts and stops since its initial declaration of independence in 1918 and has intensified in recent years. As of December 2021, 58% of Ukrainians support European Union (EU) membership and recognize that the path to success goes through Brussels.

The 2013-14 Euromaidan protests brought nearly 800,000 protesters to Kyiv’s Independence Square and saw the ousting of then President Viktor Yanukovych after he reneged on a promise to sign an association agreement with the European Union. This ushered in a new era of support for a Western aligned Ukraine. Russia’s long history of influence on Ukrainian culture and politics, including its 2014 annexation of Crimea and sparking of the conflict in the Donbas, however, continues to make progress difficult.

President Putin sees a Ukraine aligned with the EU or NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) as a threat to his sphere of influence. In his mind, the fall of the Soviet Union was the greatest humiliation in world history. Considering that there are many contradicting opinions on the current situation between Russia and Ukraine, it helps to understand that he is more concerned with destabilizing other political systems than creating a new, revolutionary one. The West’s misconceptions of Putin do not make it easier to get a firm grasp on what is happening now. Many media outlets simply file the Kremlin under the label, “authoritarian,” when the reality is too complex to be reduced to such simple terms.

Undermining outside influence is a key strategic priority. It is about waging a concerted effort to interrupt Western thought in post-Soviet states. Thus, military posturing and public displays of disrespect toward the U.S. and its allied organizations are commonplace. Russian television even runs programming which undermines life in the West; propagating the idea that life in places like Sweden, Germany or America is miserable.

It is an all-out information war and Putin does a fantastic job of creating confusion amongst those who are not well-versed in his ideology. Is the deployment of Russian troops to the Ukraine border in recent months a prelude to an invasion? Depending on your source, the answer varies widely. Regardless of what the future holds, one thing is certain: Putin is an expert at creating chaos from disinformation and will not relinquish influence over Ukraine easily, continuing a long trend of Russian meddling in their political affairs.

Ukraine is still very much a nation caught between the East and West, looking for its own way. There are many issues at play, however, if the Ukrainian people can draw upon the spirit of Euromaidan, remain firm in the pursuit of democracy, and continue the quest toward EU membership, it stands to reason that Ukraine remains on the slow but steady path to further ideological independence from Russia and a vibrant future in Europe as well as on the world stage.

Dylan Sauers is a second-year graduate student of global affairs at the University of Oklahoma and resident of Waxahachie.