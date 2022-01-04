Barring COVID setback, MLK event set for Jan. 15 in Waxahachie

As with many things nowadays Waxahachie’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is contingent on COVID-19.

Betty Square Coleman, president of the Waxahachie Branch NAACP 6240, said the organization is tentatively planning on having a celebration on Jan. 15. But she knows with rising COVID-19 cases plans may have to change at a moment’s notice.

“COVID has knocked everything off the block,” Square Coleman said. “It’s iffy because we don’t know what will happen. So we may have to put the brakes on it in case COVID doesn’t allow for it.”

But she hopes the event can continue.

“We’re planning the King March and Celebration to observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and his commitment to fight racism,” Square Coleman said.

The first MLK parade in Waxahachie took place in 2000.

For 2022 the plan is to have a march beginning at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15. The route will announced at a later date.

"The parade is open to the Ellis County community and anyone else wishing to celebrate this life that was given for the cause of freedom, justice and equality," Square Coleman said. "We especially look forward to participation from our churches, businesses, organizations and schools in the Waxahachie/Ellis County area. There is no cost per entry, however, donations are appreciated."

Registration can be done by reaching out to the organization at 972-937-2077

Following the march there will be an outdoor community event at Straightway Non-Denominational Church, 1500 MLK Jr. Blvd. There will be remarks from church and community leaders, as well as musical performances

Then on Jan. 17 the members of the local NAACP plan to partner with local nonprofits for a day of service.