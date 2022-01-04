Ferris to receive new monoclonal antibody as COVID cases reach new levels in Ellis County

Ellis County has received new tools to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Ferris announced Friday that its Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Center is receiving 400 doses of the monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab.

“The Sotrovimab antibody has been touted by the federal government as the ‘new monoclonal antibody’ that will combat the most recent COVID-19 Omicron variant with more efficacy than the Delta variant Regeneron monoclonal antibody,’” the city stated in a press release.

This comes as the omicron variant has become the dominant variant in North Texas and has led to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the region, including Ellis County.

According to the Department of State Health Services there were 2,095 active cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County reported Monday, marking the first time a daily active case total in Ellis County has reached 2,000. Monday’s number is up from 1,739 on Sunday. As of Friday there have been 493 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

There were 39 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Ellis County as of Monday, according to the county's website. Of the 235 hospital beds in the county 217 were occupied, and all 16 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were occupied, seven of those with COVID-19 patients.

According to MDLabTX, which has partnered with the state to set up monoclonal antibody injections centers in various counties, monoclonal antibody therapy has “shown to significantly reduce the need for hospitalization in high-risk patients diagnosed with COVID-19.”

The city stated that it had been distributing the monoclonal antibody Regeneron up until last week when the federal government changed how it would be distributed, the city stated.

Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams said the 400 doses of Sotrovimab is the largest shipment being sent to Ellis and surrounding counties.

“This is a monumental win for the city of Ferris, Ellis County and the geographical area we serve,” Williams said. “There is no way this would be possible without the coordination and teamwork that has taken place between the city of Ferris, Ellis County, MDLabTX, AMR, CareFlite, Baylor Scott & White-Waxahachie, MedLine, Gotham, and all those who advocated on our behalf.”

Monoclonal antibody treatment is available for those ages 12 and older, who have received a positive COVID-19 test, have had symptoms for less than 10 days and who have at least one high-risk medical concern.

The press release stated Sotrovimab is FDA approved for intravenous (IV) administration, but unlike Regeneron is not approved for intramuscular administration. Administering Sotrovimab will require a greater amount of time for the patient and staff and requires IV supplies to be able to administer the drug.

The city stated appointments can be made by visiting mdlabtx.com. Administration of Sotrovimab takes place at Ferris Scout House, 514 Mable St.

In addition the PCR COVID-19 testing site in Waxahachie, operated by Curative, has been renewed through March.

The site has been open in the parking lot of the Waxahachie Senior Center since September. Pasquale Gianni, spokesperson for Curative, said there has been a 10-percent increase in appointments at that location in the last month.

Officials said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has led to a higher volume of appointments, as the site was booked up for the last two weeks. However as of Monday time slots were still available for the coming weeks.

Other testing sites

Italy Community Center

108 Harpold St., Italy

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Register: curative.com

Midlothian

Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium – Gate C

1800 S. 14th St.

Daily 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Register: curative.com

Red Oak

Live Oak Multi-Use Field

101 Live Oak St.

Daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Register: curative.com

Ennis (drive-thru)

Veterans Memorial Park

2301 Ennis Parkway

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Register: gogettested.com