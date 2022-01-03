Harrison supports Life School for leaving TASB

Daily Light Report

State Representative Brian Harrison said he supports Life School, a public charter school headquartered in Red Oak, for discontinuing its membership with the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).

Life School, in their letter to TASB, describes TASB’s “strong, adversarial position against charter schools and school choice in general” as a reason for their termination, according to a press release issued by Harrison’s office.

“Both Harrison and Life School leadership believe in empowering parents by expanding educational options for students in HD-10 and all across Texas,” the release stated. “Rep. Harrison also appreciates Life School’s close collaboration and partnership with neighboring ISDs, which demonstrates that different school models can work together for the betterment of students.”

Rep. Harrison supports Life School’s decision to leave TASB because of “the lack of advocacy and representation for families who choose a school model other than an ISD,” the release states. Until TASB stops funding organizations like the National School Boards Association (NSBA), which also opposes school choice and recently referred to parents as potential “domestic terrorists,” Rep. Harrison continues to publicly ask all ISDs in HD-10 to stop sending his constituents’ tax dollars to TASB, it states.

“I’m proud to represent high performing ISDs and public charter schools in HD-10, and applaud Life School’s courageous decision to prioritize parents, students, and teachers over bureaucratic special interests,” Harrison said. “I will work tirelessly to improve public education by defeating liberal union bosses and expanding educational opportunities in Texas to ensure parents have maximum control over their children’s education.”

On Dec. 14 Harrison sent letters to every school board president in HD-10 asking that they immediately stop funding TASB until it severs ties with the NSBA, which has equated parental involvement at school board meetings to “heinous actions,” which “could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism” and called on federal law enforcement to potentially target parents in a clear attempt to silence them, the press release stated.