Railyard Park honored with Urban Design Award

Daily Light Report

Railyard Park in Waxahachie was one of the recipients of this year’s Urban Design Award, presented by the Greater Dallas Planning Council.

The annual award recognizes projects and individuals for excellence and leadership in urban design and urban planning in the Dallas region.

For many years, the GDPC has identified local leaders and organizations in planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture and urban design for their achievements and inspiration to the communities in the Greater Dallas region.

Railyard Park is a 1.2-acre multi-feature park and amphitheater located just steps away from Waxahachie’s prominent, well-preserved downtown.

This new city park, which has stimulated downtown revitalization, is at the convergence of the old Missouri-Kansas-Texas (MKT) Railroad, the former Texas Electric Railway interurban passenger line from the heart of Dallas.

This setting along the scenic Waxahachie Creek greenway draws people for its variety of activities, including symphonies, yoga and readings.

For more information on Railyard Park, visit waxahachiecvb.com/business/railyard-park.

Catch-A-Trout

The city of Red Oak will host its first Catch-A-trout kids fishing event at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 at Pearson Park, 200 Lakeview Parkway.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will be stocking Pearson Park Pond with 2500 trout prior to the event.

Check-in will run from 8-8:50 a.m. at the parks and recreation booth. Children ages 4-16 can fish from 9-11 a.m., and general public fishing will take place at 11 a.m.

At 11:15 a.m. there will be medals given out for first-, second- and third-place in each age division for the largest trout caught.

Register by Jan. 7 by going to redoaktx.org/1186/Catch-A-Trout.

NARFE meeting

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Asian King Buffet at 507 N. Highway 77, Suite 950, in the Northgate Plaza Shopping Center in Waxahachie.

NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative – in Corsicana call 903-874-3092, in Ennis call 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie call 469-552-6649, in Red Oak call 412-722-6307 and in Midlothian call 972-268-5793.