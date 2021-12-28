Waxahachie ISD hopes this new process helps student achievement

Waxahachie ISD plans to take a more collaborative approach when it comes to teaching students.

Earlier this month, the WISD Board of Trustees approved a contract with Solution Tree, an organization that will train district and campus leaders how to create professional learning communities through collaboration and how to translate that to better student success.

Dustin Binnicker, WISD’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, said the effort is not just about having meetings but creating an environment where teachers learn from each other through inquiry and research.

“It’s not another program,” Binnicker said. “It’s not something that we’re layering on top of the things our teachers and staff are doing daily. It’s going to be the way we conduct ourselves and the way that we do our work.”

He said a key to this initiative is having a professional learning community.

Binnicker said there are four critical questions that must be answered in a professional learning community: what does the district want students to learn how to do, how will it know if each student has learned it, how will it respond when students don’t learn it and how will it extend learning when students know it?

Binnicker said the key to answering those questions is having all staff on the same page.

“It’s all about building a shared knowledge and building collaboration,” he said, “common ground so we can lay the foundation for an improvement of the learning that’s happening in our classrooms.

“The school is going to look at the characteristics and practices that have been successful in the classroom to help those students learn in those classes,” Binnicker said. “And how can I take those things and replicate that in my next-door neighbor’s classroom? So, if I’ve delivered a lesson and the kids really understood what I was delivering in that class how can I work with that teacher next door to make sure they’re doing the same thing?”

He said this program is designed to get teachers out of the mindset of working alone.

“We go to our class, we shut our doors, we self-isolate, we put our heads down and we go,” Binnicker said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic made that happen even more.

“Hopefully, with this process we can find a way to make this easier on each other if they can get together, collaborate and plan what they’re doing lessons,” Binnicker said.

He said Solution Tree representatives will be with the district for the next year to help implement the process. Steps include developing a shared mission, vision, values and goals, building the guidelines and communication process, drafting a blueprint for success and analyzing progress.

Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth said this process takes into account the stress that teachers have endured during the pandemic.

“What this is does is when you’re working on a team you have to provide time for that,” Hollingsworth said. “You have to make time in the day for teachers to be able to work in a team. That alleviates load when we’re sharing load as a teacher.”

He said the principal training on how to lead this initiative will be critical to the program’s success.

District staff has already received training on the process, and campus staff will go through training in January. All employees will receive ongoing training.