2022 means completion of some road projects, beginning of others

The new year will bring the completion of some road projects in Waxahachie and the beginning of others.

One of the most significant projects is the reconstruction of Interstate 35E through Waxahachie. This project increases the number of lanes from four to six. There are also ramps that are being modified and reconstructed.

Patrick Clarke, public information officer with TxDOT, said this project is expected to be complete in May.

Segment B of the Loop 9 project, which will connect Interstate 35E to Interstate 45 along the northern Ellis County and southern Dallas County border, is expected to begin in January and be complete in July of 2024, Clarke said.

“Ellis County and surrounding areas continue to grow at a rapid pace,” Clarke said. “That growth means there are also more vehicles on the roadways. With several major highways running through the county, including I-35E and I-45, TxDOT is undertaking these construction projects to improve mobility and safety for the thousands of motorists who use these highways daily.”

The US 77 viaduct project, also done by TxDOT, involves the demolition of the viaduct and replacing it with a new northbound bridge. To the west of that will be a parallel bridge for southbound traffic.

US 77 (Elm Street) and Monroe Street will also be reconstructed to provide a couplet system to connect to the bridges. Under the bridges will be the Waxahachie Creek Hike and Bike Trail.

This project is set to be complete in May.

Another TxDOT project is the reconstruction of Brown Street from US 287 to Grove Creek Road. The project is expected to be complete in 2022.

City-led projects in 2022 include Clift Street, which is being reconstructed from Madison Street to M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard. That project should be complete by the spring, according to James Gaertner, director of public works and engineering.

Reconstruction is expected to begin on Madison from S. Flat Street to Clift this spring. Reconstruction on Monticello Drive from Cumberland Road to Richmond Lane is expected to begin in the spring or the summer, Gaertner said.

The city will also start the engineering phase of several projects in 2022, including Farley Street, which will be ultimately will be expanded to a four-lane road from US 287 to near Brown Singleton Park.

In addition, Gaertner said the city is working with TxDOT to improve the bridge near US 287 to make that four lanes.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

Gaertner said eventually the plan is to expand the road to four lanes all the way to the police station.

Engineering on Wilmington Avenue is ongoing, and the reconstruction project is slated to begin in 2023.

Also in 2022 the city also expects to start the engineering phase of University Avenue from Sycamore Street to W. Marvin Avenue.

The city has also begun a series of resurfacing projects, which should wrap up in 2022. Those projects are John Arden Drive from E. University to the BNSF Railroad, Oak Creek Drive (the 100 block to the 218 cul-de-sac), Oak Creek Circle (Oak Creek Drive to the end of the street), N. Rogers Street from W. Marvin to the UP Railroad, Spencer Street from W. Main Street to Odom Street and Odom from Highland to Spencer. W. Ross Street from Kirven Avenue and Lynn Street from US 77 to Ferris are also included.

Gaertner said resurfacing roads is important to avoid more costly repairs in the long run.

“You spend less money, but it extends the life,” Gaertner said. “If you wait you have to spend more money. So the more maintenance you do the less you have to do in the future.”