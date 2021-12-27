Agricultural heritage to be preserved in Ellis County

As the urban sprawl continues to spread into Ellis County, a historic farm and its agricultural heritage will stay in its current state for years to come.

The Texas Land Conservancy recently completed its protection of the 145-acre Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm, located on Cunningham Meadows Road in southwest Waxahachie.

The farm, which has been in the Aday family since 1963, is located in the Northern Blackland Prairie, a grassland ecoregion that runs from the Red River to San Antonio. Experts say it is the most endangered ecosystem in North America with less than 1% of it remaining.

With the official protection it will preserve the agricultural heritage, critical wildlife habitat and water resources, experts said.

According to the Texas Land Conservancy this acreage has been monitored closely as urban sprawl threatens wildlife, vegetation and open spaces.

The conservancy said 95% of land in Texas is owned by private landowners, which makes protecting property like this even more important.

“I realized that Waxahachie was being developed from the Dallas area,” said Lu Ann Aday, owner of Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm. “I wanted some land to be protected for wildlife, wildflowers, and future generations.

“The development is coming, there’s no doubt about that, but now we have a tool to protect this land forever,” she said. “The Conservation Easement was huge. Even as we speak, there is more and more development out there. There are major developments just miles away from us, just directly across the street.”

The farm contains a 1913 farmhouse that was restored and is designated by the Texas Historical Commission as a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark.

The 145 acres was originally part of the Aday family’s 460-acre farm before 315 acres were appropriated for the Superconducting Super Collider Project in the early 1990s.

The farm has been organized and operated by the Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm Inc. Board of Directors, a 501(c)3.

Over the years, the farm has been used for the annual Farm Heritage Day and Prairie Heritage Day events in partnership with the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists. The farm and native prairie areas are also open for tours, school projects and more.

“Children come out there and get wide-eyed. We’ve made it accessible to families, and we don’t charge for our events,” Aday said. “What’s important is emphasizing families and children, making it accessible.”

Experts say the tallgrass prairie was named after the rich, dark soils it was formed in, and many of the native plants are still there today. The prairie will be restored with help from the Native Prairies Association of Texas.

According to the conservancy, the prairie also has deciduous bottomland woodlands along a creek that runs through the property. The creek is a tributary of the South Prong Creek, which feeds into Lake Waxahachie.

“We know we won’t be here forever, but now the conservation easement means that we have a partner in protecting the land in perpetuity,” Aday said. “Now we can focus on bolstering the infrastructure of the farm, so it remains a place of learning and reflects our cultural heritage for generations to come.”