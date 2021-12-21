Waxahachie Fire-Rescue presents annual awards

Waxahachie Fire-Rescue hosted its annual awards ceremony on Saturday. Several members were recognized for their dedication and accomplishments over the past year:

Promotions:

Jacob Emerson – Pump Engineer

Tony Townley – Captain

Service Awards:

Jeff Farmer and Chris Hildrith – 5 Years

Josh Altom and Jay Wilemon – 10 Years

Jason Eubanks – 15 Years

Terry Burnette and Trey Moon – 20 Years

Life Saving Award:

Scott Safford, Aaron Barnett, Matt Young and Walker Hoard

Chief's commendations:

*Gary Myers for his many years of insuring the safety of public buildings through the inspection program and for his extraordinary assistance in the periods of transition of Marcus Brown and then John Rodgers becoming Fire Marshal

*Scott Safford for volunteering to take on new leadership roles especially in the area of SWRT training

*Ed Konick for his work as association president

*Billy Vest for his work with the Resiliency Program

*Dusty Griffin, Trey Moon, Joey Dawson, Jacob Emerson, Wade Tedder, Dalton McCluney, Jeff Aycock and Todd Armstrong for evacuating the residents of Focused Care during the power outage caused by the snow storm on Feb. 15

*Travis Wade, Shane Petty, Terry Burnette, Jay Wilemon, Seth Corder, Camerson Potter, Wade Tedder, Aaron Barnett and Marcus Brown for building a confined space prop at the drill field

Firefighter of the Year: David Maeker

The Association also presented a $1,000 check to the Dinah Weable Foundation.

Holiday hours

City offices in Waxahachie will be closed on Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Residential trash services will not be affected with Christmas being on a Saturday.

For non-emergency needs during this time call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400. For emergencies, dial 911.

Grease roundup

The city of Red Oak is continuing its “Holiday Grease Roundup” until Jan. 10.

Instead of dumping your fats, oils and greases (FOG) down the drain, residents can dispose of them at the self-service drop-off located outside the Red Oak Public Works offices, 411 W. Red Oak Drive.

By dropping off used cooking oil and grease, participants are ensuring the FOG is disposed of properly. When FOG is poured down the drain, it hardens and builds up over time, leading to clogged pipes that are inconvenient and costly to repair and can result in sewage backups into homes or sewage overflowing into streets and local waterways.

If the sewer overflows, city crews shut down streets, tying up traffic and increasing expenses for both residents and the city, officials said. By recycling this FOG instead, Holiday Grease Roundup participants are diverting a valuable resource from landfills and turning this resource into a clean and green alternative fuel.

This collection is for cooking oil and grease only.