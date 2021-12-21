Rezoning for industrial complex near subdivision approved

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a zoning change and a developers agreement for an industrial complex that will be located adjacent to one of the city’s larger subdivisions.

The 375-acre industrial complex, which will include manufacturing and distribution operations, will be located west of Solon Road and east of Patrick Road, generally west of Interstate 35E and north of US 287. Part of the project will back up to the Settlers Glen subdivision, which is separated by Patrick to the west.

The zoning will change from single family to planned development with light industrial.

Michael C. Jackson, CEO of Wynne Jackson, said the goal of the project is to create a Class AA industrial campus, the highest rating for this type of project, to bring in high-paying manufacturing jobs.

Jackson said the campus will draw corporate employees and could house a high-tech user, such as a microchip manufacturing facility.

He said the general warehouse distribution use will be limited to 33 percent during the first five years of the project and 66 percent afterward.

Project leaders said the campus will include multiple buildings of varying sizes in two phases. As part of Phase 1, developers would improve parts of Patrick and Solon and construct an extension of Marshall Road that would connect Patrick to Interstate 35E, thus providing a thoroughfare to the highway. Phase 1 would include buildings on 100 acres south of Marshall.

Phase 2 would include a larger tract for buildings north of Marshall.

Jackson also touted the economic benefit he said the project will have for the city. He said the projected assessed value this project would bring to the city at build-out would be $475 million. He said it would ultimately generate $3.1 million in city taxes annually and $6.4 million in Waxahachie ISD taxes each year.

Jackson said the area is ideal considering the industrial growth along I-35E nearby.

Project leaders received feedback from the City Council during a recent work session and made several changes to the plan to address council members’ concerns.

Among those is a 100-foot landscape buffer along the west side of its site that is adjacent to Settlers Glen. Within that buffer would be an 8-foot-wide sidewalk along Patrick, along with a 6-foot-tall berm with trees 50 feet apart and a trail. A 6-foot-tall wrought iron fence was also proposed.

Jackson said the 100-foot buffer is an increase from 20 feet in the original proposal. He said the caliber of trees has increased and the tree spacing has decreased since the first proposal.

Along Patrick north of Marshall Road will be a 20-foot landscape buffer, also with a 6-foot-tall berm that includes trees spaced every 50 feet. There would also be an 8-foot-wide concrete trail and a 6-foot-tall wrought iron fence.

Jackson noted other changes since the initial discussions, such as restrictions on light, sound, building height. He said there will be no metal exteriors facing Settlers Glen, and buildings will be reconfigured so the dock doors won’t face the neighborhood.

“That was a significant cost to us,” Jackson said.

Jackson also said the traffic concerns would be handled by directing truck traffic from the property to take Marshall east to I-35E instead of south on Patrick or west on Marshall.

“The truck will want to get to (I)-35 as soon as possible,” Jackson said.

But residents who live in Settlers Glen said truck traffic is still a concern, especially if they go west on Marshall and south on Ovilla Road to get to US 287 instead of going east on Marshall to I-35E.

“It’s already congested through that area near the school,” said resident Chris Speigner said. “Traffic coming out of there in the school mornings backs up all the way past Oregon Trail, backs up past Zander (Drive), almost to Marshall on some occasions. It’s dangerous. It’s very dangerous. Doing this is going to cause a lot of trouble.”

Resident Michelle Smith pointed to two proposed residential developments west of Ovilla Road that she said would make the traffic situation even worse.

“That’s going to add more traffic, and then there’s the high school,” Smith said. “My main concern is safety.”

Councilman Travis Smith, the only council member to vote against the project, said this project is not the best use for the property.

“Sometimes we get lost in how much tax money a project will bring in,” Smith said, echoing the concerns about traffic in that area. “But they’re not the only developers.”

Smith was also concerned about the breakdown of the project’s use, saying only 33 percent of it would be for manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is the higher paying jobs,” Smith said. “Those are the jobs we should be going after.”

Councilwoman Melissa Olson noted the changes the developers made to the project to help shield it from Settlers Glen.

“I don’t know of any developer that has worked with us like that,” Olson said.

“Someone one else could come in and put apartments there,” she said. “Not by right, but there are a lot of other things that could go there.”