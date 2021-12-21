Methodist Mansfield marks 15 years

Staff report

MANSFIELD — Methodist Mansfield Medical Center is turning 15-years-old this month and plans to light up the night sky to celebrate. Since opening its doors in 2006, Methodist Mansfield has welcomed more than 23,000 new lives into the world, performed more than 53,000 surgeries, and treated nearly 1.2 million patients.

The hospital is one of the largest employers in Mansfield with nearly 1,300 nurses and employees. In addition, 256 independently practicing physicians have joined the medical staff.

Methodist Mansfield has grown from 88 beds to 262, and its medical services have expanded to include some of the latest in medical technology through innovative treatments and dozens of specialties. The hospital has also achieved Magnet recognition, the highest distinction bestowed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center to healthcare organizations for nursing excellence and high-quality patient care. The hospital is also designated a Level III Advanced Trauma Center, a Level II Neonatal Facility, and a Maternal Level III sub specialty care facility in perinatal care.

This year the hospital also joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing and the City of Mansfield to bring the first Texas Tech University System satellite campus to Tarrant County on the hospital’s 23-acre campus.

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center will celebrate 15 years of providing care to the community by hosting the first 50 Drone Light Show display in the city of Mansfield. The 50 drone light show will display holiday and anniversary themed scenes for the community to enjoy at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 in the sky above the campus that can be seen a mile away. The hospital will also be sponsoring celebratory events throughout the communities it serves in celebration of its 15th anniversary year.

“It has truly been a privilege to serve our patients and families here in Mansfield and in the surrounding communities,” Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez Jr. said. “We have a beautiful, patient-centered, advanced facility, but it is our dedicated people who are highly skilled and honored locally and nationally who are the heart and soul of this hospital.”

Committed to giving back, Methodist Mansfield conducts educational seminars and health screenings throughout the year and has supported a diverse range of health education programs. The hospital’s partnership with the Mansfield Independent School District has also provided opportunities for health and wellness education throughout the district and helps athletes be the best they can be.

Hospital staff members also take time to serve on community boards and promote important community activities including stop the bleed, inflection control, and nutrition to name a few.

‘This year to keep pace with the more than 699,000 emergency room visits and increasing number of patients who place their trust in us, we will be adding new employees and new physicians to our medical staff and expanding our services,” Fresquez said. “And we look forward to being a part of the health of this community for many years to come.”

For more information on Methodist Mansfield Medical Center programs and events, or to find a physician on the medical staff, call 877-637-4297 or visit the Web site at www.methodisthealthsystem.org/mansfield.