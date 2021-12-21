Waxahachie council OK's rezoning for indoor shooting range

Waxahachie is set to bring in its first indoor firearms training and shooting facility after the City Council approved a rezoning at Monday’s meeting.

The rezoning will change 3.3 acres at the northwest quadrant of butcher Road and west of Interstate 35E from Light Industrial-1 and Future Development to Planned Development Commercial.

According to city documents the facility will offer firearms instruction, hunter education and license to carry classes. It will also have a retail area for sporting rifles, pistols, ammunition, optics and accessories.

Project leaders said the 13,580-square-foot facility will open with a 12-bay, 75-foot shooting range. But a second phase will add a 24-bay, 75-foot range and a four-bay 100-foot range, bringing the facility to 29,938 square feet.

Hours of operation are expected to be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 2-6 p.m. Sundays.

During last week’s Planning and Zoning meeting, Ray Porter of The Summit at Breezy Acres, LLC, said the facility will go through extensive measures to adhere to noise and environmental requirements established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Those include cinder block walls and neoprene foam noise baffles for noise abatement. Air handling equipment will be certified to comply with the maximum lead levels allowed by EPA and OSHA.

It will also have to follow guidelines established by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Car wash denied

The council denied a specific use permit (SUP) request for Crape Myrtle Express Car Wash, which was being proposed south of North Grove Boulevard and east of Highway 77.

Mark Stacy was proposing a 6,259-square-foot car wash that he said would be different than anything else in Waxahachie. He said the car wash would include a 140-foot tunnel, which he said is twice the length of most car washes, thus providing more services.

He said it would feature state-of-the-art equipment to provide a better service with a quieter sound.

But the city staff had concerns about there being too many car washes in the area. The council denied the request, 4-1, with Councilwoman Melissa Olson supporting the project.

Starbucks

The council approved a specific use permit (SUP) for a Starbucks south of Butcher Road and east of Highway 77.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval last week after hesitating on the request at its November meeting over concerns over the exterior façade appearance. But developers came back with a new elevation plan that includes brick on the exterior, two large windows and better vertical articulation.

Cell tower

The council approved an SUP for a 50-foot tall internet tower in the Saddlebrook Estates subdivision at 185 Saratoga Drive.

According to the city, the tower was constructed in September, but a permit was not obtained at the time.

The tower is expected to help improve internet connectivity in the neighborhood.

The Oaks of North Grove

The council OK’d a final plat for The Oaks of North Grove, creating 147 residential lots and 15 non-residential lots.

The development is located at the intersection of east North Grove Boulevard and Brown Street.

It’s expected there will be a request for a replat of 37 additional residential lots once FEMA updates its floodplain map.