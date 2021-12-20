Waxahachie Care Services executive director discusses organization's mission

Daily Light Report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting Tuesday at the Bella Italia Restaurant in Ennis on Dec. 14.

The guest speaker was Kim Holman, executive director of Waxahachie Care Services, located at 1208 Ferris Ave. in Waxahachie.

Waxahachie Care is a 501(c)3 organization that provides food and other assistance to those in need in Ellis County. The organization was initiated in 1982 by Mattie Borders to help churches meet community needs.

Projected food assistance for 2021 is over 550,000 pounds, helping feed over 500 people per month. Food assistance is also delivered to over 30 senior citizens per month.

Temporary relief is provided during job loss, COVID, health, natural disasters and more. There are four paid staff, however, volunteers are a critical part of the operation with over 75 volunteers working each month. Volunteers are very much needed and requested with over 50 new clients being added each month. Go to waxahachiecare.org or facebook.com/waxahachie.care for more information.

NARFE Chapter 1191 also elected officers for 2022 with James Patak as second vice president, Steve Armstrong as first VP, Rebecca Jones as treasurer, Gloria Torres as secretary and Rex Carey as president. Dewey LaRochelle, NARFE Dist. 3 representative, and wife, Ingrid, were also attending to conduct the installation of officers.

NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie at 469-552-6649, Ennis at 214-949-6197, Red Oak at 412-722-6307 or Corsicana at 903-874-3092. You may also go to narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.