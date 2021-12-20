Child Protective Services benefits from wood donated by Venus ISD

Daily Light Report

The winter storm of February 2021 will not be forgotten soon.

However, some good things have occurred as a result of it. After the pipes froze at Venus High School the gymnasium floor suffered significant damage resulting in a need for replacement. There was a substantial amount of maple wood that needed to find a good home.

School Superintendent James Hopper reached out to Warden Treon at The Sanders Estes Corrections to see if the wood would be of any use to the unit. It was determined the wood shop class could use the wood for project and the school district had the wood delivered to the unit. Nails were removed and the boards were run through a planer teaching inmates how to preserve used would for new projects.

Project ideas soon became a reality. The building trades instructor at Sanders Estes, Anna Stroud, has had her students work on various projects including table tops, flags, guitars, Christmas toys, along with other project ideas. Once the projects reached completion the items were donated to the local Child Protective Services in Cleburne.

Management Training Corporation, The Sanders Estes Corrections, Venus ISD and the community working together continues to make a positive impact in this area.