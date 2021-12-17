Area briefs: Maeker named Firefighter of the Year

Daily Light Report

Battalion Chief David Maeker was named Waxahachie’s Firefighter of the Year and was recognized Thursday.

Maeker was nominated by nine members of the C Shift.

“He always displays himself and treats others with a joyful attitude, a pleasant demeanor and fairness,” the Waxahachie Fire Rescue said. “On a daily basis, he provides spiritual guidance to and concern for his men and their families. He sets the tone every day and inspires others to consistently and constantly improve. In short, he is an excellent example of what a leader in the fire service should be.”

In addition several members were honored for their years of service: Jeff Farmer and Chris Hildreth for five years, Josh Altom and Jay Wilemon for 10 years, Jason Eubanks for 15 years and Terry Burnette and Trey Moon for 20 years.

City Hall Annex

Construction is underway on the new City Hall Annex Building in the 400 block of South Rogers Street.

The new facility will be over 40,000 square feet and house the Utilities, Public Works, Building and Community Services departments, as well as a satellite office for the Police Department. It will also include retail space, public restrooms and additional parking for the downtown area.

The most recent update to City Hall offices was in 1999 when the expansion to the current City Hall building was completed.

Glenn Heights hosts tree lighting ceremony

The city of Glenn Heights held its annual tree lighting ceremony Dec. 10 with a robust crowd of residents and visitors taking part in the festivities.

The tree lighting event, which was held at Heritage Community Park was packed full of fun for children and adults with holiday food, music and activities. The unseasonably warm temperatures allowed visitors of all age groups enjoy free exhibits including bounce houses, bumper cars, petting zoo, ice skating rink and free toy giveaway.

Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall said there were at least 600 people in attendance at the holiday event.

“This is the first event we have held for residents since the pandemic began back in early 2020,” Hall said. “It was such a success and you could see how our residents were ready to get out and celebrate the holidays and share again.”

Other highlights of the evening included Santa’s arrival to Heritage Park on a city fire truck and accompanied by the Glenn Height’s Fire Department.

City Councilmembers spoke to the audience while a representative from Rep. Carl O. Sherman’s Office, District 109 was also in attendance to see the Glenn Heights Christmas Tree officially lit for the holiday season.

“As our city grows and prospers we are excited to offer our residents events to gather and become more involved in the city,” Hall said. “We had an amazing tree lighting event back in 2019, but last year due to COVID-19 we were not able to gather as one community. The city of Glenn Heights is thrilled to have had such an amazing turnout for this event this year to begin the holiday cheer.”