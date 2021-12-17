Authorities seek witness from fatal crash in Ferris

The Texas Department of Public Safety is wishing to speak to the driver of a vehicle who witnessed a fatal crash last month in Ferris.

Around 6:15 p.m. Nov. 15 a 2020 Ford Explorer was traveling east on FM 664 near the intersection of Jimmy Birdwell Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. and approached a small hillcrest on an unlighted road, according to the DPS.

At that time, an adult male and the child were crossing FM 664 from the north side to the south side. Authorities said the child had lost control of a basketball and ran into the road to retrieve it. The man went into the road to catch the child before he got onto the street, but the Explorer struck both the man and child. They both were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS identified the adult as 36-year-old Edward Beltran of Ferris. DPS did not identify the child, but a GoFundMe page set up to assist Beltran's family identified the child as Ethan Beltran, a student at Ingram Elementary School in Ferris.

The driver, a 51-year-old male from Lancaster, did not receive injuries, authorities said.

Sgt. Sara Warren of the DPS said a four-door passenger car was at a stop sign at the intersection of Jimmy Birdwell and FM 664 when the crash occurred and stayed at the scene with emergency flashers on until first responders arrived.

Warren said no charges have been filed against the driver of the Explorer, but authorities want to talk with the driver of the vehicle at the stop sign.

“We had other witnesses come forward, but this driver had a very immediate view of the crash,” Warren said. “So we just want to speak to them to see what they saw and cover all of our bases.”

DPS said in addition to this witness, anyone else who may have seen anything related to this crash is asked to contact DPS Waxahachie at 972-923-6670 (choose Option 1 for highway patrol) or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060.