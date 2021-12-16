Wastewater spill affects Midlothian streams

An electrical short at the Trinity River Authority’s Mountain Creek Regional Wastewater System plant in Midlothian caused an accidental release of domestic wastewater, the authority said Thursday.

The TRA stated in a news release that the spill has been contained and increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated. Clean-up activities are in progress.

No public drinking water supplies have been threatened or contaminated by the discharge, the TRA said. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water near the affected area.

The location of the spill is approximately 1.5 miles north of the intersection of U.S. Highways 67 and 287.

The leak took place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and consisted of wastewater that had been treated, but not disinfected. The TRA estimated that the release lasted for about an hour and 10 minutes. Waterways potentially affected include an unnamed tributary, Newton Branch and SCS Reservoir 10, the TRA said.

The mishap was caused by an electrical short in a power converter within the ultraviolet disinfection system, causing the disinfection system to short out, the TRA said in the news release. The part has been replaced and the disinfection process has resumed.

The wastewater overflow was estimated to be greater than 100,000 gallons. The final estimated quantity of the overflow will be reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The Mountain Creek facility treats wastewater from all or portions of Midlothian, Venus, Mansfield and Grand Prairie. The plant has a capacity of up to 3 million gallons per day and is being expanded to handle up to 4.5 million gallons per day, with further expansion in the design stage.