Red Oak's trash collection fees to increase in January

The Red Oak City Council on Monday approved an amendment to its master fee schedule, increasing the garbage collection rates for 2022.

The city’s waste collection provider, CWD, currently charges the city $10.82 per month, and that will increase to $12.15. Factoring in the city’s administrative costs the residential bill will increase from $12.71 to $14.15. The garbage collection rate will be part of the residents’ water bills.

Scott Williams, director of public works, said the city’s waste collection provider, CWD, has an annual rate adjustment built into its contract with the city. He said fuel costs, consumer price index (CPI) and other variables impact the rate.

“In past years it’s been a nominal amount,” Williams said. “This year it’s more robust from the component of just the economic environment that we live in. The services they provide have simply increased to the point where they have no recourse but to raise our rates more than we’ve seen in the past. But any service provider … we’d be dealing with the same issue.”

The new rate with CWD goes into effect Jan. 1.

Red Oak is in the middle of a five-year contract with CWD that ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Municipal center

The council approved a project management services contract with Fitzpatrick Design Construction Services Group (FDCS) in the amount of $135,616 for the Red Oak Municipal Center project.

The project consists of renovating Red Oak’s old junior high school, located at 100 Live Oak St., and turning it into the new Red Oak Municipal Center.

According to city records the 72,000-square-foot municipal center will house various city departments, the library, recreational space, training rooms, the City Council chambers and court room space.

FDCS will represent the city throughout the project.

Large lot homes

Developer Steven Uetrecht discussed preliminary plans for a low-density residential subdivision on 84 acres east of Platt Road and northeast of FM 2377.

While no plans have been submitted to the city, Uetrecht said the team would like to develop a subdivision on 0.75- or half-acre lots, with the value of the homes in the $500,000 range.

He said the project could also have seven acres of commercial space on the southwest corner of the property.

Uetrecht said his team wanted to gauge the city’s thoughts on a project like this before going further.

The council appeared supportive. Councilman Willie G. Franklin said it would provide a different type of housing product to the city.

“My antenna goes up because I think this is a good opportunity for us to do something more exclusive like what you’re proposing,” Franklin said.

He said it would give residents an opportunity for a larger lot, “versus what we’re seeing now of putting as many houses as they can on one piece of property,” Franklin said. “So I support your vision.”

The city’s current future land use map indicates part of that property is mixed-use development, commercial and single-family residential, and part of it is single-family residential and agricultural.

Storage containers

The council also approved an ordinance amendment that will allow for businesses to use outdoor storage containers on a temporary basis.

Under the ordinance businesses can use these containers if they are located in the Highway Oriented, Commercial-1 and Commercial-2 districts, as well as areas within a planned development that permits retail uses. Districts can use up to six containers, one per 15,000 square feet. City Engineer Ben Hartman said the units can’t be located in the front of the business.

Hartman said a future ordinance would allow bigger box stores, such as Walmart, Hartman said.

The limit is 60 days in a 12-month period. The business could request a specific use permit from the council for longer than 60 days.