USDA investment to benefit Navarro County Electric Cooperative

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday announced that USDA is investing $558 million to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in Texas.

The investments reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Building a Better America by investing in rural communities and will help expand access to high-speed internet, clean water and reliable electricity in people’s homes and businesses across rural America.

“When we invest in rural infrastructure, we invest in the livelihoods and health of people in rural America,” Vilsack said. “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is committed to Building a Better America by investing America’s rural infrastructure, expanding access to broadband, clean drinking water and resilient power infrastructure. The investments we are announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.”

This announcement follows the recent passage of President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development’s programs are helping people, businesses and communities address critical infrastructure needs to help rural America build back better.

Projects in Texas include:

· Navarro County Electric Cooperative is receiving a $22.9 million loan under the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program to connect 3,262 consumers and build and improve 331 miles of line. Navarro County is headquartered in Corsicana, and provides service to 17,341 consumers over 3,079 miles of line in the counties of Ellis, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and Navarro in Central Texas.

· The town of Pecos City will use a $24.7 million loan and $15.7 million grant under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to build a 23-mile transmission line from the southeast part of Reeves County to Pecos City to construct a well field to include 12 wells and a ground storage tank which will provide an additional three million gallons of water. This project will allow Pecos City to have the capabilities to have a secondary water supply and be able to replace existing line in the near future without disruption to the citizens.

· Hamilton County Electric Cooperative is receving a $15.6 million loan under the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program to connect 1,850 consumers, and build and improve 255 miles of line. This loan includes $309,114 in smart grid technologies. Hamilton County Electric is headquarterd in Hamilton, Texas serving on average 18,720 connected consumers through 4,066 of energized line throughout seven counties in central Texas.

· Richland Springs will use a $1.4 million loan and $2.3 million grant under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to replace the original 1915 pipeline with new pipe. The new PVC pipe will will bring the water loss down to a reasonable level. Approximately 30 fire hydrants will also be replaced.

Vilsack highlighted 359 investments totaling $5.2 billion that USDA is making in seven programs designed to help people in rural areas access high-speed internet, clean water and dependable electric power. These programs include Community Connect Grants, Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program, Telecommunications Infrastructure Loans and Loan Guarantees, Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees, Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants and Water and Waste Disposal Predevelopment Planning Grants.

The investments announced Thursday will support rural infrastructure projects in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming and Puerto Rico.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov. If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit GovDelivery subscriber page.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, promoting competition and fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit usda.gov.