Waxahachie P&Z tables housing projects, recommends indoor shooting range

With this many new homes proposed for Waxahachie, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission want to make sure they’re done right.

Tuesday the commission voted to table two rezoning requests for housing developments north of Highway 287, citing the need for developers to provide more details about the home styles and the lots.

Montclair Heights was being proposed west of 2374 W. US 287 Bypass. Oaks at Twin Creeks is being proposed immediately to the east and just west of FM 664.

Montclair Heights, a 188-acre development, is set to include 384 residential lots with a mix of lot sizes ranging from 4,400-square-foot cottages to 13,500-square-foot lots.

It also includes 36.7 acres of open space and parks and 39 acres of general neighborhood retail.

The request to rezone General Retail and Future Development to Planned Development Mixed-Use Residential was denied previously by the commission and the City Council over concerns of traffic, its proximity to Waxahachie High School and others.

Tuesday, Todd Wintters with Engineering Concepts and Design, said developers are proposing a road to connect FM 664 to US 287, which would be constructed around the northern sections of both Montclair Heights and Oaks at Twin Creeks. He said that would help with traffic issues.

Residents said the project would add traffic to an already congested area, not only with school traffic but also from the expo center events.

“This is too dense, it’s too close to the interstate, and we’ve got traffic issues,” said resident Richard Rozier, adding that the plan is not much different than what developers submitted previously.

Several variances were being requested, including a deviation from the Single Family-3 lot size minimum of 10,000 square feet. There were 228 lots proposed to be under 10,000 square feet.

Commissioners said they want to see more details on the architectural style and design of the homes to ensure the homes don’t look too similar.

The plan is expected to return to the commission Dec. 28.

Oaks at Twin Creeks is a 153-acre development set to include 464 residential lots, 33.5 acres of open space and 2.7 miles of trails.

The request was to rezone the property from Single Family-1 to Planned Development Single Family-3. Of the 464 lots, 272 have a lot area below the 10,000 square-foot minimum.

Chip Boyd, chief operating officer with John Houston Development, touted the project’s amenities, including active outdoor areas and a splash pad, as well as a line of 100-year-old oak trees around the property.

Residents said this project, too, was too dense and were concerned about many of the lots being as small as 3,000 square feet. Others were concerned with traffic.

The commission asked for more details on the housing styles.

“We’re going to be a stickler on the architecture and making sure the garages aren’t facing the street,” said P&Z Chairman Rick Keeler.

The commission is set to revisit the plan Dec. 28.

Gun range

The commission recommended approval of a rezoning request from Light Industrial-1 and Future Development to Planned Development Light Industrial to allow for an indoor firearms training and shooting facility.

The facility would be located at the northwest quadrant of Butcher Road and west of Interstate 35E.

The facility is expected to have 12 firing lanes with an elevated observation deck and a retail area.

The first phase is expected to include 13,580 square feet. Future phases could bring the facility to 29,938 square feet.

If approved by the council this would be the city’s first indoor shooting range.

Starbucks

The commission recommended approval of a specific use permit (SUP) for a Starbucks south of Butcher and east of Highway 77.

The commission balked at the request at its November meeting over concerns over the exterior façade appearance. But developers came back with a new elevation plan that includes brick on the exterior, two large windows and better vertical articulation.

Cell tower

The commission recommended approval of an SUP for a 50-foot tall internet tower in the Saddlebrook Estates subdivision at 185 Saratoga Drive.

According to the city the tower has already been constructed, but a permit was not obtained at the time.

Resident Gary Taylor spoke in favor of the request of the permit, saying internet connectivity is poor in that neighborhood.

The Oaks of North Grove

Commissioners recommended approval of a final plat for The Oaks of North Grove, creating 147 residential lots and 15 non-residential lots.

The development is located at the intersection of east North Grove Boulevard and Brown Street.

It’s expected there will be a request for a replat of 37 additional residential lots once FEMA updates its floodplain map.