Residents concerned as industrial campus moves forward

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a zoning change that would allow for an industrial campus, but residents say the project would be located too close to their subdivision.

Developer Wynne Jackson is proposing a 375-acre industrial complex west of Solon Road and east of Patrick Road, generally west of Interstate 35E and north of US 287.

The commission voted 4-1 to approve the zoning change from single family to planned development with light industrial. Commissioner Erik Test voted against the motion. Commissioner Betty Square Coleman was not at this portion of the meeting. The council is expected to vote on the item at its next meeting.

Project leaders said the campus would include multiple buildings of varying sizes in two phases. As part of Phase 1, developers would improve parts of Patrick and Solon and construct an extension of Marshall Road that would connect Patrick to Interstate 35E, thus providing a thoroughfare to the highway. Phase 1 would include buildings on 100 acres south of Marshall.

Phase 2 would include a larger tract for buildings north of Marshall.

Project leaders said the Wynne Jackson Industrial Complex is not intended to be a concrete batch plant or something similar, but rather a way to draw in a new type of high-tech user, such as a microchip manufacturing facility.

Michael C. Jackson, CEO of Wynne Jackson, said the goal is to create a Class AA industrial campus, the highest rating for this type of project. Jackson said it would draw corporate employees.

“We think industrial like this is really going to serve the population of Waxahachie, both rooftops and retail services,” Jackson said, adding that the project would provide significant tax revenue to the city and the school district while not impacting school enrollment.

Jackson said the projected assessed value this project would bring to the city at build-out would be $475 million. He said it would ultimately generate $3.1 million in city taxes annually and $6.4 million in Waxahachie ISD taxes each year.

He said it would also create high-paying tech jobs.

Following work sessions with the commission and the City Council last month Wynne Jackson leaders made several adjustments to its plan to address concerns over buffering, noise, traffic and more, Jackson said.

Among those is a 100-foot landscape buffer along the west side of its site that is adjacent to Settler’s Glen. Within that buffer would be an 8-foot-wide sidewalk along Patrick, along with a 6-foot-tall berm with trees 50 feet apart and a trail. A 6-foot-tall wrought iron fence was also proposed.

Jackson said the 100-foot buffer is an increase from 20 feet in the original proposal. He said the caliber of trees has increased and the tree spacing has decreased since the first proposal.

Along Patrick north of Marshall Road would be a 20-foot landscape buffer, also with a 6-foot-tall berm that includes trees spaced every 50 feet. There would also be an 8-foot-wide concrete trail and a 6-foot-tall wrought iron fence.

Jackson noted other changes since the initial discussions, such as restrictions on light, sound, building height and truck traffic on Patrick south of Marshal.

Jackson said his team modified overnight truck parking restrictions and truck court landscaping and ensured the loading dock doors won’t face Settler’s Glen residents.

Jackson said the general warehouse distribution use will be limited to 33 percent during the first five years of the project and 66 percent afterward.

As far as the building appearance at least 80 percent of the exterior that is facing or visible from the street must be masonry. Metal is not allowed on sides facing the streets.

Despite the changes, many residents opposed the project.

Resident Mike Hawkins said the developers don’t know how many buildings will be on the site.

“They said they kept it down, but it’s still going to be 60 feet high, which is going to be pretty difficult to hide from view,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he’s not convinced the truck traffic won’t go west on Marshall or south on Patrick past the neighborhoods to get to Highway 287 since trucks from other industrial areas already do that.

Developers said the truck traffic will be directed to go east on Marshall and keep it off Patrick.

Hawkins also questioned the precedent this could set, saying if this property is rezoned then the same thing could happen to the vacant land north of Settler’s Glen.

“There are 700 homes here,” Hawkins said. “These people are taxpayers, and they’re voters. A lot of people are pretty upset right now.”

Resident Margie Wenz echoed the traffic concerns.

“Patrick Road, Marshall Road and Ovilla Road are all going to be very busy roads for entering and exiting this proposed industrial development,” Wenz said.

Others said the mitigation efforts won’t hide the project.

Multiple people said they wouldn’t have bought their homes if they knew an industrial project would be built at the site.

The city staff recommended approval of the rezoning. Planning Manager Colby Collins said the city staff believes the project is consistent with the industrial growth along the I-35E corridor.

“As everyone knows Interstate 35 is largely our industrial corridor. As development continues to grow from Interstate 35 going west where the subject property is located we do feel and agree with staff that this would be the best use for the site.”

He added that it’s unlikely low-density residential, which the property is zoned for, would be built there.

Commissioner David Hudgins said the fact that commercial already exists near Settler’s Glen makes this case different.

“That’s where it’s different from if you had a subdivision with homes, homes, homes, homes, homes being planned around it,” Hudgins said. “And I think that’s something this commission and probably the City Council … it throws a different mix into it.”

Hudgins said the 100-foot landscape buffer adds something to the deal.