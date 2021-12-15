House fires in, near Waxahachie displace residents

Residents are coming together to help a family that lost their home in fire Sunday.

The fire occurred in the 200 block of Twin Lakes Drive in the unincorporated part of Waxahachie, east of the city.

The fire destroyed the home of Steve Magyar and his wife, Andi, according to Magyar’s coworker Kevin Kasper. No injuries were reported.

Kasper said he and the couple were at a Christmas party Sunday evening when Magyar received an alert on his phone about an alarm going off around 6 p.m.

“He checked his phone, but it cut out, so he called his neighbor to see if he could check on his house,” Kasper said. “The neighbor called him back and said his house was on fire.”

Magyar and his wife drove home immediately and discovered the house had been destroyed.

Kasper said Magyar’s neighbor was able to rescue the family’s dogs.

“But everything else was a total loss,” Kasper said. “Everything was destroyed except for the clothes they had on and the car they were driving.”

Kasper said Magyar is a salesman and does repair work at Golden Rule General Contracting.

“He’s hard working, and he’s a nice guy,” Kasper said. “He goes out of his way to help people.”

Kasper said the tools he uses for work were also destroyed.

Kasper has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family and to provide clothes and necessities. The GoFundMe page states that while the family has insurance on the home, it likely won’t be enough for a full rebuild and to replace all of the belongings.

Kasper said it’s unclear what started the fire.

Fire crews from Emergency Services District 6, Ferris, Palmer and Forreston responded to the scene. Officials from ESD 6, the lead agency, did not comment.

To donate to the family go to tinyurl.com/4jrfajc2.

Alamo Court fire

A home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning on Alamo Court in Waxahachie.

According to Fire Chief Ricky Boyd a call came in around 11:30 a.m.

Boyd said the house was almost fully involved when firefighters arrived with flames coming out of the eves upon arrival.

“Even though the firefighters made an aggressive attack and contained the fire quickly, approximately 75 percent of the home was destroyed,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the official cause of the fire is undetermined but that a power strip overheating may have caused it. He said there were no injuries in the fire.