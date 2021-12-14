2,400 voices say these values are important to Waxahachie ISD

Waxahachie ISD now has a set of guiding principles to lead it through future decisions.

Monday the WISD Board of Trustees adopted a vision statement and four core values, capping off months of work by the district and the community.

Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth said it’s important to have these guidelines as the district makes key decisions going forward.

“We didn’t just articulate our personal beliefs we articulated what this community values,” Hollingsworth said. “And it really does provide that foundation to be able to make all kinds of decisions that are in the best interest of our children.”

Earlier in the year WISD partnered with firm CSG to create the vision statement and core values, and it was feedback from the community, students, parents and staff that shaped the initiative.

The district garnered feedback through 2,420 surveys, 60 interviews with stakeholders and community members, a workshop with 15 students and a 24-hour and a two-day vision alignment workshop that included 30 committee members.

The input shaped various themes, which led to the formation of the core values and the vision statement: “To be a district where innovation thrives, and growth is limitless.”

“Innovation can be anything from incremental improvements to breakthrough ideas that we are pioneering in the district,” said Waxahachie High School junior Tyler Averett, who was part of the committee. “We want the goal of innovation to be pervasive and embraced by every stakeholder. We also believe when we are living out our core values our possibilities for growth are endless.”

He said that doesn’t just mean physical growth but also growth of academics, extracurriculars and professional development.

“When individuals grow our district is strengthened,” Averett said.

The first core value is “choices because it makes us unique and is critical to learning.”

Clift Elementary Principal Tanisha Malone pointed to many options WISD offers, ranging from Early Childhood Special Education, STEAM and dual credit programs to career and technology courses, extracurricular activities and more.

“Our community believes the amount of choices we offer sets us apart from other districts in Ellis County and across the state of Texas,” Malone said. “Choices are a part of our heritage of excellence and innovation. And we value the impact they have on students and staff.”

The second core value is “The collaborative culture that honors and supports all who positively impact the lives of students.”

The third core value is “Valuing an environment of belonging that respects individual differences and ensures equity for all.”

“Belonging was a major theme throughout the data that was collected,” said Karina White, assistant principal at Howard Junior High.

“Respecting differences tells our fellow WISD family members that we see them and we honor them for who they are,” she said. “At the same time we want to make sure that everyone in Waxahachie ISD has equity. This does not to mean that everything will be exactly equal but that we are striving to ensure everyone in the district, students and staff, has the same opportunities for achievement.”

The fourth core value is “We value relationships that broaden the learning experiences and enrich our community.”

Travis Smith, committee member and City Councilman, said the partnerships the district has with businesses and organizations is important to the district as well as the community.

“By continuing to value these relationships students are able to gain a view outside of the walls of the campus and truly understand the importance of belonging to their broader community,” Smith said. “While at the same time the district understands that this is a two-way street.”

Stefani Foster, principal at Northside Elementary, said now it’s time to put the values into action.

“You have now heard the voices of 2,400-plus voices of our community,” Foster said. “They have provided us with our four values and our vision. It is crystal clear what is important to us as a collective. Now we are charged with not just sharing the information but living it out daily.”

Foster said the vision statement and the core values will be shared with the district’s stakeholders and will be online, posted in the buildings and stated in staff meetings and at student assemblies.

“Our core values will be at the forefront of every decision that we make at the district, campus and classroom levels,” Foster said.