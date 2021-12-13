Ellis County Children's Advocacy Center highlights its efforts to state official

Daily Light Report

The Ellis County Children's Advocacy Center recently hosted John Bielamowicz, founder and president of Biel Partners, LLC, co-founder of United States Mask, chair of the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists and member of the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council.

On Dec. 8 Bielamowicz joined the center’s staff to see firsthand the work done to fight child abuse and bring hope and healing to the most abused and traumatized children in Ellis County.

According to the advocacy center, in 2020 it provided 394 forensic interview services. “This number may not seem striking, until we consider that 1,022 reports about our county’s children were made to Child Protective Services that year,” the center stated in a press release. “That same year, Texas children’s advocacy centers served 61,891 children.

“We know that we can do better for our county’s children,” the release stated. “In addition to missing opportunities for forensic interview services, many of them are not able to obtain the mental health care they so desperately need.”

According to Mental Health America’s 2022 "State of Mental Health in America" report, “over 60% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment. Even in states with the greatest access, nearly one in three are going without treatment. In Texas, the bottom-ranked state for this indicator, nearly three-quarters of youth with depression did not receive mental health treatment.”

As more people become aware of the problems associated with untreated mental illness and understand the impact of abuse on children’s mental health, the demand for therapy services increases, the release stated.

“Families are desperate to get therapy for their children but are consistently faced with long wait lists throughout the area, including at the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center,” the release stated. “We have tackled the problem by shifting resources to mental health care, adding a variety of treatment protocols to our services (such as trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, EMDR, play therapy and phase-based treatment of problematic sexual behavior), adding staff members to our team, and moving our mental health services off-site to better address space shortages. Still, the need remains pressing, as finding licensed professionals trained to provide trauma-focused care continues to be a problem for advocacy groups and for caregivers.

“Mr. Bielamowicz’s visit to our county’s advocacy center was an opportunity to highlight the problem of child abuse and mental health, and it provided the center’s licensed counselors and social workers with the opportunity to have a candid discussion with a state official about mental health resources and professions in Texas, and about ways to fight child abuse.”

The Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization in Ellis County, that has been serving abused children and their families since 1999.

The Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center responds to reports of child abuse and child sexual assault through a multi-disciplinary approach. It provides family advocacy, forensic interviews, and mental health services for children and their families.

In 2021, it was nominated by the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce for Best Non-Profit and over the last three years has experienced marked growth in staff and services.

Contact Leslie Deen at 972-937-1870 or at ldeen@elliscountycac.org to learn more about how the ECCAC serves our county’s traumatized, abused and neglected children.

The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council was created by the 86th Legislature in 2019 and consists of the Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists, Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors, Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists, and the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners. The Council is central in regulating behavioral health services and social work practices in Texas.