TRA seeks comments on water quality

Mirror report

The Trinity River Authority, cities of Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, and Midlothian, and Joe Pool Lake Watershed Protection Partnership need the public’s help in approving a plan to help protect Joe Pool Lake’s water quality.

Public comments for the draft Joe Pool Lake Watershed Protection Plan will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2022. Written comments may be submitted between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or mailed to the Trinity River Authority office at 5300 South Collins, Arlington, TX 76018. Comments may also be transmitted by email or mailed to watershed scientist Heather Firn, firnha@trinityra.org, at the Arlington office.

Water from Joe Pool Lake is utilized by more than 40,000 people in the city of Midlothian and the communities of Venus, Rockett, Mountain Peak, Sardis, and parts of southern Grand Prairie. In 2014, segments of Mountain Creek had concerns for nitrate and Walnut Creek did not meet state water quality standards for bacteria. Both waterbodies have since been delisted.

Area partners have recommended a watershed protection plan to restore water quality in Mountain Creek and Walnut Creek, and in turn protect Joe Pool Lake’s water quality and maintain it for recreational and water supply use.