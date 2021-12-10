Area briefs: Waxahachie police and fire still collecting toys

The Waxahachie Police Department is asking the public to donate gifts to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which provides toys and clothes to children of families in need.

Residents can adopt an angel at the police station, 630 Farley St. Gifts need to be returned no later than Thursday.

The Waxahachie Fire Department is collecting toys until Friday. Collection boxes are available at Fire Station 1, 408 W. Main St., Fire Station 2, 1601 Cleaver St. and Fire Station 3, 200 YMCA Drive, as well as the Fire Administration Building, 407 Water St.

Distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 at the Salvation Army, 620 Farley St.

Red Oak mass notification system

The city of Red Oak is rolling out a new mass notification system.

In partnership with CivicReady the city will be able to notify residents of road closures, utilities and public events, as well as emergency alerts and weather warnings. Residents can receive these alerts through email, text message and voicemail.

Residents can register for all alerts or individual notifications. To register go to redoaktx.org/alerts. Residents who have previously registered with CTYConnect have already been imported into the new system.

Shipping container ordinance

The Red Oak Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday recommended an ordinance change that would allow the temporary use of shipping containers for storage at certain retail locations in the city.

Pending City Council approval the ordinance would allow these containers to be used in Highway Oriented, Commercial-1 and Commercial-2 districts, as well as areas within a planned development that permits retail uses.

Brian Guenzel, planning and zoning manager, said the city has an ordinance that allows temporary uses of storage containers at residences but not in commercial areas.

He said some retailers, especially big box stores, often have the need for extra storage during peak shopping times, such as around Black Friday.

Guenzel said if approved the retailer could submit for a 60-day permit once a year. He said it could be used at any time during the year, though it’s expected it would most likely be used around the holidays.

Guenzel said the ordinance would also help keep things consistent as he said some businesses use them when they’re not allowed.

He said those who use the permit would be limited to one container per 50,000 square feet.

“We’re trying to come up with something that’s still business friendly,” Guenzel said. “We know coming off of COVID a lot of people are still hurting. But also we care about the value to our community and the aesthetics. We’re also trying to bring in site selectors and bring in businesses. And when they come down (Interstate) 35 and you drive by a bunch of shipping containers it’s kind of hard to say, ‘Hey, invest $10 million here.’”