Police ask for public's help after fatal hit-and-run in Ellis County

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run last week near Alma on Dec. 2.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old Alvin LeRoy Short of Ennis was riding a bicycle on the Interstate 45 southbound service road, approximately 0.5 miles south of Alma, around 5:45 a.m. when a vehicle struck him. Officials said the vehicle was behind Short.

Short was thrown from his bicycle and onto the roadway. He died at the scene.

Short leaves behind two daughters.

Family and friends have taken to social media to show their love for Short and express their frustration that someone hit him and left the scene.

“I'm just devastated,” his mother Carolyn Brantner said on social media. “He minded his own business and was there eager to help anyone that needed it no matter what. He is deeply missed so much by all of his family. How can someone live with knowing what they did to him?”

Friends say Short loved his family, had a big heart and never met a stranger. A funeral was scheduled for Saturday.

DPS officials said they have no indication what type of vehicle struck Short, and they have received no tips. They said the traffic was light on the road at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department at 972-937-6060, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department at 903-654-3001 or the Texas Department of Public Safety at 972-923-6780.