A real life superhero: Local police officer honored for work with children

It’s not uncommon for young children to get excited when they see a police officer up close and personal.

But when Chris Douglas trades his police uniform for his other crime fighting uniform, well, the excitement reaches a whole new level.

Throughout the year, Douglas, an officer for the Midlothian Police Department, dresses up as Marvel’s Captain America and visits children in local hospitals through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and on the field through the Miracle League when he’s off duty.

At times, the children’s reaction can be emotional. But Thursday, it was Douglas who got teary eyed when he was recognized for his generosity.

Douglas, an Air Force veteran, was named the winner in the USA Today Humankind Awards in the Militarykind category. The Humankind Awards honors everyday people who have showcased the highest level of kindness, compassion and perseverance in 2021.

Winners were selected after a nomination and public voting process earlier this year. An advisory board reviewed the nominees and selected the top two finalists in each category, with the winners being announced Thursday by author, journalist and TV host Jenna Bush Hager on Humankind’s various platforms.

Friends and family gathered at the Douglas' house Thursday to watch the announcement.

“To be nominated is one thing,” Douglas said before the announcement was made. “But to be in the final two … what started off as a simple visit has turned into a ministry.”

“I just want to give back for the community, for the kiddos,” Douglas said on a video he submitted during the nomination process. “And going to children’s hospitals and working with Make A Wish and The Miracle League just means the world to me. There’s enough negativity, chaos and evil in this world, I want to counteract that.”

Douglas, who has worked for the Midlothian Police Department for three years, said he began visiting children in local hospitals about four years ago through the Make A Wish Foundation.

“I went periodically to see children who needed a superhero, and it just kind of evolved,” said Douglas, who has become known as Captain America of Texas.

Douglas began receiving requests to visit children who have Down Syndrome and autism, as well as low-functioning adults. He has been happy to oblige.

Douglas said he got the idea of dressing as a superhero when he saw a video online of a man in the UK dressing up as Spiderman to visit children.

“You’d see the kids light up. It was so cool,” Douglas said. “I love working with kids, so that’s what I wanted to do.”

A turning point came when Douglas and his wife were at the mall, and he saw a 75th anniversary Captain America shield for sale. He debated buying it, even after the couple went to the parking lot. But it was too enticing to pass up, so he walked back in and bought it.

The shield, coupled with items he has pieced together from various vendors, has created a pretty realistic Captain America.

“The kids’ eyes get wide, and their jaws drop,” Douglas said. “You can’t beat that.”

Douglas said he has probably made 60-70 visits in the last four years, including four in the last two weeks. And each visit is important to him.

“I don’t care how big you are,” Douglas said. “Nothing gets you like a hurting child.”

Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, he also participated in birthday party drive-throughs inside his patrol car, which he covers with a Captain America wrap.

“He gives them more umph about life,” said his wife Suzie Douglas. “They’re so excited to see him, and they go to school telling everybody that he’s real.”

Douglas’ mother, Angelisa Jackson-Pritchett, nominated him for the award.

Jackson-Pritchett recalls a little girl in particular that Douglas went to visit in the isolation unit of a hospital. Douglas put his protective gear on so he could be near her.

“He got down to her level, and she threw her arms around him,” Jackson-Pritchett said. “And he just melted red, white and blue. Number one he’s a police officer, but number two he’s a police officer doing good things.”