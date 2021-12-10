Laying of veteran wreaths set for Dec. 18

Staff report

Wreaths Across America is an organization whose mission is to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.

The annual “laying of the wreaths” at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as other cemeteries and memorials in the United States, at sea and abroad takes place every year on the third Saturday of December.

This year, the local chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will be sponsoring a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ellis County Veterans’ Memorial. Seven veteran Remembrance Wreaths representing each of the six branches of the U.S. military, as well as the POWs and MIAs, will be placed in front of the memorial.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this beautiful ceremony of remembrance and gratitude for all of our veterans on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. in front of the Ellis County Veterans’ Memorial located on the northeast grounds of the Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Lane, Waxahachie.