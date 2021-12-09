Unique refrigerated container food pantry opens in Ennis

Daily Light Report

Working to reduce hunger in Ennis and the surrounding area, Catholic Charities Dallas (CCD), North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), and St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Parish officially opened the new St. John’s Community Pantry on Tuesday.

Supported and primarily made possible by significant private donations, the pantry is expected to provide 350,000 meals to more than 450 families in the first year of operation.

The pantry, housed in a fixed yet non-permanent, refrigerated container, is a new concept and the first of its kind in North Texas. The “client choice” pantry allows people to select from dry goods, perishable groceries, fruits and vegetables.

Dave Woodyard, CCD President and CEO, said, “This new style food pantry provides the best level of service, respect, and effectiveness for clients who personally select items needed, ensuring the best chance to meet their dietary needs and personal tastes."

“No zip code in North Texas is immune from hunger, and this is especially true in specific areas of the NTFB’s service area,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of NTFB. “In Ellis County, where the pantry is located, there are more than 20,000 food-insecure neighbors. This is unacceptable, especially given the additional barriers that rural community members face in terms of accessing nutritious foods. We are honored to partner with Catholic Charities Dallas on this effort; they are longstanding and innovative partners, and this pantry is already having a positive impact on the surrounding area.”

The St. John’s Community Pantry is located at 401E. Lampasas Street in Ennis, in the parking lot next to St. John’s Catholic Church. The pantry is open to Clients from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Families can call 469-799-4001 to schedule their own appointment, or walk-ups are welcome. The pantry is being staffed by three full-time CCD employees and supported, organized, and led by CCD recruits and trained volunteers from St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Parish and the community.

To volunteer, contact Kelsey Stanley, volunteer manager, at kstanley@ccdallas.org or sign up directly at ccdallas.volunteerhub.com/lp/enniscontainerpantry/.