Bicyclist dies in Red Oak crash

A Glenn Heights man died Tuesday from injuries he received after colliding with a vehicle while riding his bicycle Monday in Red Oak.

According to the Red Oak Police Department, the crash occurred around 6:36 p.m. in the 500 block of the N. Interstate 35E service road.

Police said based on a preliminary investigation the bicyclist, identified as 65-year-old Dewey Wheatley Lindsey, exited a private driveway and attempted to cross both of lanes of traffic. The department said the bicyclist did not yield the right of way and collided with a gray 2012 Chevy pickup traveling southbound in the left lane on the service road.

Lindsey was transported to a local hospital, and he died at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the truck did not receive injuries. The crash is under investigation.