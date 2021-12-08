Proposed 2,800-home development has Waxahachie leaders asking if it makes financial sense

Developers are proposing a large residential project in Waxahachie’s southern extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) that they say could generate $1 billion in taxable value.

But city leaders are concerned that the cost to get the project off the ground might not be worth it.

Tuesday, representatives from residential homebuilder Green Brick Partners presented to the Waxahachie City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission in a joint work session plans for Haven Ranch.

The 1,200-acre project is proposed to be located between FM 55 and FM 877, south of Lake Waxahachie. It’s expected to include more than 2,000 homes with various amenities.

A plan was approved in 2007 to develop the property into a 3,300-lot residential community called East Haven Village, which included a golf course. But the developers never moved forward with it, according to City Manager Michael Scott.

Meanwhile Green Brick, which is under contract to purchase the property, submitted a plan in June and a second plan in September to resurrect the project with a new vision, minus the golf course.

Bobby Samuel, national vice president of land at Green Brick Partners, said the project would feature a “rustic contemporary” theme, taking advantage of the natural landscape in that area.

“Sometimes you have to take what the land gives you, and in this particular case there’s a large area on the north end of the property that’s really natural and native and has a lot of (topography) to it and feeds into a portion of the lake,” Samuel said. “We really wanted to take the open space that was part of the golf course that was approved previously and really keep that same amount of open space but use it in a different way.”

Concerns

City staff has had concerns with the plans to finance the project, and council and P&Z members echoed those Tuesday.

The 2007 plan created Fresh Water Supply District (FWSD) No. 3, which was intended to be the primary financing vehicle for the development. While the project never materialized FWSD No. 3 remains on the books.

Green Brick presented a plan in June that called for the project to still be financed through FWSD No. 3, with the district issuing bonds over 10 years.

“The Fresh Water Supply District funding mechanism is pretty powerful,” Samuel said. “It gives them more or less the ability to sell bonds against the valuation of a buildout area. We’re generating in this area well over $100 million in reimbursement potential.”

But the key differences in the project, which concerned the city staff, included a larger overall footprint, fewer lots (2,500) and only one lot type (80-foot wide lots). Those fall into the Single Family-3 land use, the smallest of the housing types.

The city would provide solid waste and emergency services to the development, with FWSD funding it.

Scott said the staff was concerned the city would be providing the services but not receive ad valorem tax since under this plan the development would not be part of the city.

“It was a no-win for the city,” Scott said after Tuesday’s work session. “We told them their best bet was to find a way to bring the development into the city so that we have a tax base.”

Also in this plan FWSD would pay for maintenance of the roads.

In September, Green Brick submitted a plan that increased the lots to 2,800 and offered three lot types.

Instead of the project being funded through FWSD No. 3 it would be annexed by the city in a phased approach. Samuel said once a section of lots is platted the annexation for that phase could occur.

To fund infrastructure, a public improvement district (PID) would be established to issue an assessment on the Haven Ranch residents, and a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) would be created where 40 percent of the residential tax in that development would fund the infrastructure as well.

“In order to satisfy the staff and get this in a little quicker the PID component was critical,” Samuel said, adding that the total investment in the project, not counting housing construction, is expected to be $200 million. “Laying on the TIRZ was just that extra little bit to get that reimbursement potential up there.”

Scott said the city staff had concerns with that approach, saying the TIRZ would take away public safety funding.

“One hundred percent of our ad valorem goes to fund public safety,” Scott said. “Well, we’re giving away 40 percent of it right here. And we’re serving police and fire.”

The plan also has the city maintaining the development’s roads.

Scott said the city would be on the hook for a major expenditure before getting the financial benefit of the annexation.

“We’re going to inherit roads that have aged considerably without having the benefit of collecting taxes all those years to pay for that maintenance,” Scott said. “Those two factors will be a hit to that model.”

Councilman Travis Smith agreed.

“We’re looking at roads that are 15 to 20 years in,” Councilman Travis Smith said. “So we get half life at best.”

P&Z Chairman Rick Keeler said he would like to see an analysis that shows whether the project will be cost feasible to the city, factoring in the tax revenue that comes in from the homes and the ongoing infrastructure maintenance the city would be responsible for.

Councilwoman Melissa Olson said she was also concerned that plans called for eminent domain being an option to acquire right-of-way needed for the project, noting that it’s not a public development.

“It’s a last resort, it’s purely a last resort,” Samuel said. “Rarely do we get into a situation where we have to do that.”

P&Z Commissioner Jim Phillips said he was concerned there isn’t enough of a buffer between the SF-3 lots and the larger-lot homes in the Crystal Cove neighborhood to the north.

He was also concerned that the plan shows similar lot sizes grouped together.

“One of the things we looked at in our comprehensive plan and what we want to incorporate going forward is diversity of lot sizes throughout the entire development,” Phillips said.

He added that 52 percent of the homes have lot widths smaller than the city’s standard for SF-3.

Scott said the city staff was also concerned about the proposal to have a “package” wastewater treatment plant site to serve the development, saying it’s not as effective as a full service treatment plant.

The project

Both the June and September plans move away from the golf course proposed in 2007 and instead incorporate a 200-acre regional park. He said the park and adjacent trails would likely get more use than a golf course.

“That’s a natural area we want to keep intact but program that into a pretty extensive open space area that can be used by anyone,” Samuel said.

Samuel said the regional park, tentatively named Haven Park, would be split into six sections. Park amenities include active and passive fields, a woodlands pond, a birding station, kayak and fishing pier, mountain bike trails, playgrounds, pavilions, nature area and the amenity center.

Samuel said the developer would create the park, but it would be turned over to the city as a city park.

Plans also include a trail system that connects the development from the north to the south, as well as a neighborhood commercial area, two school sites and multiple pocket parks. The October plan includes two amenity centers, while the June plan has one.

Samuel said his team, in working with consultant Kimley-Horn, came up with a rustic contemporary theme throughout the amenities, entryways, landscaping, etc. using such products as locally sourced wood, stone and native plants.

The main spine road is planned to be a six-lane divided road with 100 feet of right-of-way, which ultimately would stretch from I-35E to US 287.

Samuel said the developers would make improvements to FM 55 from US Highway 77 to the property.

No action was taken at the work session. Scott said he expects to hear from the developers in the coming weeks about if and how they decide to pursue the project following the council and commission’s feedback.