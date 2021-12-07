Area briefs: Santa Run set for Saturday

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Family YMCA will host the eighth annual YMCA Santa Run at 9 a.m. Saturday.

This year, the event will take place at the Railyard Park, located near downtown Waxahachie. The family-friendly event features a 5K run/walk or a 1-mile fun run. All participants will receive a five-piece Santa suit to wear during the race. Runners can keep the suit after the race.

Runners and walkers can also get into the spirit by decorating their Santa suit or strollers. Prizes will be awarded for those who show the most Christmas spirit.

To sign up for the race, visit ymcadallas.org/locations/waxahachie/SantaRun.

“Participating in the Santa Run is not only a fun, family-friendly event, but a fundraiser that supports all the programs and services the YMCA offers in the Waxahachie community,” said Jon McLaughlin, executive director, Waxahachie Family YMCA. “We look forward to continuing this annual tradition and seeing everyone in their Santa suit as we celebrate the holiday season.”

The cost to register for the race is $20 for the youth 5K or 1 mile, $25 for the youth 5K as a timed participant, $35 for adults to run or walk untimed, and $40 for adults to participate in the 5K timed. Also, a limited number of spots are available to register to run as the Grinch.

For more information, visit ymcadallas.org.

Business summit

The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will host its first business summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the IOOF Event Center.

Organizers said this is an opportunity to educate business professionals and offer solutions for today’s business challenges.

The Business Summit is filled with a full day of seminars, roundtables, interactive sessions and a keynote speaker. Topics include working with local high schools and colleges, doing business with the government, importance of digital literacy, Texas Workforce programs, active shooter and many more that can be accessed on the chamber website.

The event will include several speakers from the surrounding counties of Hill, Kaufman, Limestone, and Navarro.

Mary Kennedy Thompson, chief operating officer of franchise brands neighborly, will speak during the lunch hour about leadership.

Throughout the day vendors will be set up in the marketplace displaying products and services available to the business community. This event provides an opportunity to network and share with new and seasoned professionals.

The cost for the day is $129 for local chamber members and $169 for non-members.

For more information about the event, call the Chamber at (903) 874-4731 or go on the chamber website at corisicana.org/events. Sponsorships and vendor tables are still available.

Candlelight walk and caroling

The city of Waxahachie will host a candlelight walk and caroling event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Railyard Park.

The candlelight walk will leave from Railyard Park at 6 p.m. Candles will be provided for the first 100 people, or residents can bring their own. DJ Jon Bell will be playing Christmas music from the stage as well as Christmas carols.