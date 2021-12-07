3 arrested following police pursuit

A police chase across Ellis County on U.S. Highway 287 and subsequently into Navarro County ended on Saturday with three suspects in custody.

All three suspects are residents of Fort Worth, police said. The driver, 35-year-old Kahil Smith, and passengers Billy Ingram, 58, and Bryan Woods, 50, were transported to the Navarro County Justice Center, where Ingram and Woods were held on fugitive warrants and Smith was charged with evading arrest or detention, a state jail felony, and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, which are first-degree felonies.

Smith remained incarcerated in Navarro County on a total surety bond of $160,000 as of Tuesday, according to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office. The other two suspects had been transferred to other jurisdictions.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Sara Warren said the pursuit began after the Midlothian Police Department responded to a robbery in their city. The suspect vehicle, a 1994 Chevrolet Eureka passenger vehicle, was located and failed to stop for the police officers, Warren said. The Chevy continued into Ennis and due to safety concerns for the public, the Midlothian officers ended their attempt to stop the Chevy.

At approximately 12:19 p.m., Warren reported, a DPS trooper located the Chevy going south on Interstate 45 in Ellis County, approximately two miles north of the Navarro County line. When the trooper attempted to stop the Chevy, it again failed to stop.

The Chevy continued south on I-45 into Navarro County until it exited and went east on FM 1603 to FM 1129 then south to State Highway 31. The Chevy then traveled east to Kerens and took FM 309 south to U.S. 287 then went north toward Corsicana. During this time, Warren reported, two occupants were let out of the Chevy and were subsequently arrested on fugitive warrants.

The driver continued on and as officers attempted to deploy tire deflation spikes, the driver was observed swerving toward the officers and also swerving toward several patrol vehicles, causing both officers and patrol vehicles to take evasive maneuvers to avoid being struck, Warren said. The driver was stopped south of Corsicana on U.S. 287 without further incident and was taken into custody.

Other agencies that were involved in the incident were the Ellis County and Navarro County sheriff’s offices, and the Corsicana and Kerens police departments.