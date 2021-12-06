Suspects smash windows, burglarize vehicles in Waxahachie

Waxahachie police are reminding residents to hide their possessions or take them inside following a rash of vehicle burglaries last week.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 4 there were nine reports of vehicles getting burglarized in the city. Lt. Chris Dickinson said in all nine cases the suspect(s) smashed a window to gain access to the vehicle.

“Hide your valuables,” Dickinson said. “Don’t leave anything laying in plain sight. This time of year we see people breaking windows to steal people’s things.”

Dickinson said a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to one of the incidents. On Dec. 1 a vehicle was broken into, and two knives and a wallet were stolen at Brown Singleton Park, located in the 800 block of Farley Street. The items have been returned to the owner.

But Dickinson said police don’t believe the juvenile is involved in several other incidents, and the suspects in those have not been identified.

On Nov. 29 a vehicle was broken into at Buffalo Wild Wings (1600 block of N. US Highway 77) and another at Chili’s (990 block of US 287). Backpacks, airpods, a computer and other items were stolen.

Two vehicles were burglarized Nov. 30 at the Best Western (1700 block of N. Highway 77). A pistol, tools and other items were stolen. Also that day approximately $6,500 in tools were stolen out of a truck at Home Depot (1300 block of N. Highway 77).

On Thursday tools were stolen out of a truck at Hampton Inn (2000 block of Civic Circle Lane), and on Friday a vehicle was burglarized at the YMCA (100 block of YMCA Drive), though nothing was stolen.

On Saturday purses were stolen out of two vehicles at Chapman Park (500 block of Clark Lane). The same day a computer was stolen out of a vehicle at Logan’s Roadhouse (1100 block of US 287).

“This time of year we usually see an uptick in burglaries, especially in cars,” Dickinson said. “A lot of it is people leaving their purses or backpacks in the back seat. So someone will break in and take it.”

Donut shop burglaries

On Thursday, Donut Time and Snowflake Donuts, located in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Brown Street, respectively, were burglarized.

Dickinson said the burglar(s) got away with $500 from one shop and $30 in another. Both had damage to their doors.

Dickinson said these were part of a string of recent donut shop burglaries in Ellis and Navarro counties as Ennis, Rice and Corsicana reported similar incidents.