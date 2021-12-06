House fire displaces Red Oak family

A family was displaced after a house fire that occurred Monday morning in Red Oak.

Firefighters responded to a call around 5:45 a.m. on Sycamore Circle. “The homeowner smelled smoke and heard the smoke detectors go off, so she got her kids out of the house safely,” Fire Chief Ben Blanton said.

Blanton said crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes, keeping the house from being a total loss. But he said smoke damage that extended to the rest of the house will likely keep the family out of the house for several weeks.

“We got them set up with the Red Cross to help them with clothes and a place to stay,” Blanton said.

Blanton said it appears the fire started from the clothes dryer, which was running at the time.

Fire crews from Ovilla and Glen Heights assisted in battling the fire, and the Lancaster Fire Department sent personnel to fill in at Red Oak’s fire station.