County court makes precinct adjustments

Several small revisions to the Ellis County commissioner and Justice of the Peace precinct maps, as well as a reconfiguration of local election precincts, were approved on Tuesday as commissioners sailed through their shortest regular court meeting of 2021.

County elections administrator Jana Onyon said by law, voting precincts may not be split among political districts at the county, state, U.S. congressional or state Board of Education level. Therefore, with the changes in the map brought on by the U.S. Census, voting precincts have to be redrawn as well.

Onyon proposed an increase in the number of voter precincts from 49 to 59. Most of the adjustments involve land with no registered voters affected.

Onyon said a voting precinct must have between 100 and 5,000 registered voters, and the county map that was approved in early November needed some adjustments to account for these requirements.

County Judge Todd Little said most of the new lines are clerical in nature and are meant to affect as few voters as possible.

Ellis County now exceeds 175,000 in population, which causes state election laws to kick in affecting the county in regard to distances between voter residences and polling locations, but the county is already in compliance, Onyon told the court. The county uses vote centers, which any county resident can access regardless of precinct.

Onyon said the changes will be available on the county website for the next three weeks. At the beginning of the new year, voters will receive new registration cards.

All court members were present.

Other items

• The consent agenda consisted of approval of previous meeting minutes, acceptance of reports, and a $25,000 CASA invoice to be paid from the Community Support fund.

• Numerous various road surfacing material purchases were approved through recommendation by county purchasing agent E.J. Harbin. The materials include washed pea gravel, crushed limestone, emulsified asphalts, asphaltic concrete pacing material and cold asphalt mix.

• A bid was awarded to Alvarado Sand and Gravel, LLC (primary) and Strength Trucking, LLC (secondary) for hauling road materials. Harbin said the pricing is $6.85 per mile, a 99-cent increase from the previous year.

• Following a public hearing, commissioners agreed to abandon a 10.32-mile right-of-way along Old Fort Worth Road at the request of Soap Creek Ranch. County assistant attorney Rebecca Lundberg said the right-of-way has not been used for the last 10 years, and a portion of right-of-way in Grand Prairie city limits has already been abandoned.

• The court approved cancellation of a vendor services agreement with US Script for pharmacy benefit management services. County indigent care director Jerri Klein said a 90-day notice was required to terminate the agreement. Klein said the county will pursue less expensive options.

• Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry brought up some issues with the McKinstry firm that was contracted by the county earlier this year to perform an audit of utility uses and put into place energy-saving measures. Perry said McKinstry subcontractors were often showing up without advance notice and interrupting precinct business. Perry said there needs to be better coordination between the firm and the county. Judge Little said the county this week has communicated with McKinstry instructing them to give advance notice of site visitations to elected officials or department heads.