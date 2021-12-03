Bicyclist killed in crash in Ellis County

A bicyclist was killed early Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him along Interstate 45 in Ellis County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash call around 5:45 a.m. on the southbound service road of I-45, approximately 0.6 mile south of Alma.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle, which has not been identified, was traveling south and struck the bicycle, which was also traveling south ahead of the vehicle, causing the bicyclist to be thrown onto the road.

The bicyclist, who has been identified as 37-year-old Alvin Le Roy Short of Ennis, was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Dan Cox of Precinct 3. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and left the scene, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.