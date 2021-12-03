Ellis County Toy Run set for Dec. 12

Not even COVID-19 could stop the 37th-annual Ellis County Toy Run from taking place. After all, the wind in one’s face while gripping the handlebars of a Harley-Davidson on the open road doesn’t lend itself to being affected by a pandemic.

The Gryphons Motorcycle Club of Ellis County has scheduled its annual event for Sunday, Dec. 12. The run begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Midlothian and will follow U.S. Highway 287 to Ennis, where the post-run festivities will ramp up in earnest at Sokol Hall at 2622 E. Highway 34.

Santa will give his eight reindeer the day off and will lead the parade out of Midlothian on two wheels instead. The jolly biker will also present toys to invited children from HHSC Ellis County upon arrival at noon.

Once the procession arrives in Ennis, Stray Dawg and the Blues Healers will perform live from 1 to 5 p.m. at Sokol Hall. Admission is $5 and a new toy. Canned food donations will also be accepted.

There will be a live auction, raffle prizes, 50-50, and free hot dogs and beverages until they’re gone. A raffle will be drawn for a 4x8-foot American flag blanket for $3 per ticket or two tickets for $5.

People or families who don’t want to participate in the ride or don’t have a motorcycle are welcome to attend either the event in Midlothian or Ennis and support the Toy Run.

“Join us on 2 wheels or 4 wheels, it doesn’t matter because you will have a great time either way,” organizers say.

All proceeds will benefit the Golden Circle Senior Citizens Activity Center in Ennis. The senior center chosen to receive the money raised by the event changes every two years.