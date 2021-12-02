Letter: Great things happening with the Ellis County Livestock Ambassadors

Payton Acker, Special to the Daily Light

Hi everyone! I’m Payton Acker, and I am an Ellis County Ambassador.

I represent this program with pride and would love to let you in on just a few things our ambassadors have been up to. Our advisors, Mrs. Browne and Mrs. Wimbish, have guided us towards opportunities to serve our community, support Ellis County, and advocate for our organization.

Our latest event happens to contribute to all three, and that would be the ECLSR Holiday Market. This market was filled with boutique shoppers, live performers, and more. We even had a little visit from Santa and the Grinch. Our ambassadors had a blast visiting with members of the community. We assisted with monitoring the bouncy house, conducting the picture line for Santa, and overall maintenance of the expo.

When we are not serving the community, we strive to contribute to FFA, 4H, and other activities. Many of our ambassadors and other FFA members have just competed in District LDE Contest. This is the first level of competition, and if the given group or individual succeeds, they will continue to area, and possibly even state.

I competed in Ag Advocacy with the Waxahachie FFA. I am thrilled to say that we placed first in our district and headed to area Nov. 20. Waxahachie showed up and showed out, to say the least, and took home the Sweepstakes Award. This award is given to the FFA Chapter with the overall most wins and highest rankings.

Our Chapter is also in the works for our annual Christmas toy drive. The donations can be accepted from now until Dec. 14. They can be dropped off at the CTE entrance of Waxahachie High School, the Ag Mech shop, or even the front of our school barn. If you know a student in the Waxahachie FFA or any of our ag teachers, please feel free to reach out and donate. Toys must be clean, preferably packaged. We are working hard to give an incredible Christmas to kids. Any donation helps.

Other local chapters may be holding toy drives as well, so keep an eye out. While we are still in the early stages of the ambassador program, there is much more to come. We will be updating social media, participating in radio broadcasts, and continuing to write magazine articles. It is our duty and pleasure to keep you informed.

