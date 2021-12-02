Letter: Here's what's happening with the Ellis County Livestock Ambassador program

Savannah Whitt

Hey, y’all! My name is Savannah Whitt, and I am a senior at Midlothian Heritage High School.

I have been showing lambs for the past 10 years, and I also compete in many LDE and CDE competitions. I am a part of the NRS show team and serve as an FFA chapter officer at Heritage High School. I plan on attending OSU in the fall and majoring in animal science with a minor in business.

The Ellis County ambassador team will allow me the opportunity to give back to the community that I have grown up in and who share my same interests in agriculture. I always strive to give back to people who have given me the countless opportunities I have been given.

As a part of the ambassador team, our goal is to serve the community we are proud to be a part of. A few of the events that we have participated in this month were the Holiday Market held at the Ellis County Youth Expo and the Veterans Day Ceremony. We also have many exciting events coming up that we have the opportunity to help serve in.

I am extremely blessed to have the opportunity to serve on the Ellis County ambassador team this year.

Savannah Whitt