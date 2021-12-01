Garage fire that killed family's chickens may have started from a heating lamp

Fire officials say a garage fire that occurred Tuesday night in Waxahachie started after the homeowner used a heating lamp to keep his chickens warm.

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire around 10:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Floyd Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Marcus Brown said the chickens could not be rescued as the fire was well developed when firefighters arrived.

According to Fire Chief Ricky Boyd the fire was contained to the detached garage, and the family was not displaced.

Boyd said a neighbor was injured during the fire but was not transported to a hospital.

Brown said it appears the animals either moved or knocked over the heating lamp, causing the fire.

Three engines and a truck responded to the fire, and the Red Oak Fire Department filled in to take calls at Station 3 while the Waxahachie crews were on the scene.

The fire has been ruled as accidental.