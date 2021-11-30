Senior housing project breaks ground in Waxahachie

Daily Light Report

Kalterra announced the groundbreaking of The Hamilton, a 175-unit multifamily development, located near the corner of Garden Valley Parkway and Goodnight Lane in Waxahachie.

The project will be Kalterra Capital Partner’s first active adult development and Kalterra Construction’s first-ever multifamily assignment.

Located in the Ellis County submarket and east of I-35 and Hwy 287, The Hamilton will fulfill a growing need for senior housing in a supply-constrained market where there are no market rate active adult communities, a press release stated. The development will provide a space that appeals to active individuals looking for lifestyle-based housing focused on comfort, safety and community.

The Hamilton is expected to set the benchmark for active adult, market rate living in Waxahachie to create a lasting, quality standard in multifamily development.

“Waxahachie has been a prime market for Kalterra and our investors. The Hamilton is our second of three developments in Ellis County, and we are pleased with the strength of its rental market,” said Nic Balsamo, partner at Kalterra Capital Partners. “We are seeing retirees opting to live in rental communities that require little-to no maintenance and The Hamilton will cater to that lifestyle. Given the growth of Ellis County, it was only a matter of time before a Class-A active adult community would be built – and we feel fortunate to be the team to make that happen.”

The Hamilton is located on 7.8 acres with more than 134,000 square feet of net rentable area.

“We believe active adult living shows greater attention to community space and activities than conventional multifamily, but less focus on medical services than traditional senior housing,” Balsamo said.

The Hamilton is set to have an abundance of amenities, including but not limited to, outdoor putting green, bocce ball and pickleball court, dog park and spa, indoor golf simulator, theatre, salon and fitness room. It’s set to open in the first quarter of 2023.

“At Kalterra, our goal is to build a legacy. We have a team of exceptional players with unique and diverse experiences that allow us to challenge the status quo and deliver great results,” said Clint Nolen, managing partner and co-founder at Kalterra. “The Hamilton will be a perfect example of how we align ourselves with our partners to design and build a first-class product tailored to the target market.”

Kalterra Capital Partners continues to focus on building Class-A communities in the DFW and Greater Austin areas. The company plans to begin construction on projects in Grand Prairie, Waxahachie, Kyle, and San Marcos this year with more developments in the pipeline for 2022.