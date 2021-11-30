Area briefs: Global High School students win $55K in competition

Daily Light Report

Waxahachie Global High School students were awarded $55,000 in scholarships when they placed in the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America 2021 National Skills Demonstration Event.

Juniors Raven Johnson and Malachi Veracruz competed in the Technology in Teaching competition where they were videoed reviewing and critically evaluating an application that would be helpful in the Family and Consumer Sciences classroom.

Veracruz placed second nationally and won a $35,000 scholarship to Sullivan University; meanwhile, Johnson placed third nationally and won a $20,000 scholarship to Sullivan University.

Global teacher Tiki Smith is the advisor and said, “This is the first school year that Global High School’s FCCLA has been an affiliated organization, and this is the first competition we have ever entered, so this is a very exciting accomplishment for our FCCLA organization.”

Foster care and adoption

Adults interested in fostering and/or adopting children are invited to a live online session with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS).

The sessions will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30. For a link, call 512-212-5700 or write to FosterAdopt@pchas.org. The agency has two offices in Waxahachie, Dallas, Fort Worth and other cities. It holds a contract with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

PCHAS also invites the public to virtual tours of the Foster Care Village in Itasca, where siblings in foster care live together and foster parents are neighbors. Virtual tours occur at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16.

According to the Department of Family and Public Services, last year 14,857 Texas children were in un-related foster care, waiting to re-unite with their birth families or find an adoptive family. 39% of them (5,773) were 11 to 20 years old.

Another 15,000 children in Texas are being fostered by relatives. Many are school-age and have siblings who need to stay together.

According to the KIDS COUNT Data Center from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, only 48% of Texas youth “aging out” will graduate or earn a GED by age 19.

Film, music festival returns

The Crossroads of Texas Film and Music Festival will return April 28-30, 2022.

This year’s event, which will take place at the Chautauqua Auditorium, will feature music from Randall King, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Max Stalling and Kenny Feidler. The event had been cancelled the last two years.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1.