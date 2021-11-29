Melissa Olson not seeking reelection to Waxahachie City Council

Melissa Olson has announced that she won’t seek reelection on the Waxahachie City Council in May.

Olson was elected in 2018 as an at-large council member and successfully ran for Place 3 in 2020.

“I decided I want to spend more time with my family,” Olson said. “Two terms is enough. I’m not a politician, and I just want to give someone else a chance to run.”

Olson said while she didn’t accomplish everything she wanted to as a councilwoman she is happy to be part of a council that lowered the tax rate in 2020 from 68 cents per $100 valuation to 66 cents.

“That’s something we set out to do,” Olson said. “When the property appraisals go up and the tax rate remains the same, it’s actually a tax increase.”

In September, Olson was the only council member to vote against the motion to keep the tax rate the same as the 2020-21 fiscal year, saying she would like it to be closer to the no new revenue rate. She then encouraged the city to propose a no new revenue rate next year.

Olson said she is also pleased to have helped residents become more involved in the city.

“We have better communication between the city and the residents now, and any increase in communication is a good thing,” Olson said. “So I’m happy to have helped with that.”

But Olson said there is still more work to be done.

“I encourage the city to have more live streaming, especially of the council briefings,” Olson said. “There is so much information in those briefings that aren’t shared with the residents.”

Olson said she will serve out the rest of her term, which expires in May.

The city will have an election for Place 3, as well as Places 1 and 2, on May 7. Place 1 is held by David Hill, and Place 2 is held by Mayor Doug Barnes.

The filing period for the City Council begins Jan. 19 and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 18. Early voting runs from April 25 to May 3.