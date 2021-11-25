Waxahachie Fire Department hosts toy drive

The Waxahachie Fire Department’s 2021 toy drive has begun.

The department is asking for new, unwrapped toys for ages 0-13. Toys will be collected through Dec. 17, and the actual toy drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Salvation Army, located at 620 Farley St.

Donation boxes have been set up at Fire Station 1 (408 W. Main St.) Fire Station 2 (1601 Cleaver St.), Fire Station 3 (200 YMCA Drive) and the Fire Administration (407 Water St.). A collection box will also be set up at Walmart beginning Dec. 4.

For questions or more information, call Kendra at 469-309-4200.