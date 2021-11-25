Area briefs: Film and music festival returns, road projects completed

Daily Light Report

The Crossroads of Texas Film and Music Festival will return April 28-30, 2022.

This year’s event, which will take place at the Chautauqua Auditorium, will feature music from Randall King, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Max Stalling and Kenny Feidler. The event had been cancelled the last two years.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1.

Road work update

The city of Waxahachie recently provided updates to three road projects.

Crews are installing the remaining sidewalks on Clift Street and are finishing up road work. Flat Street has been paved and is now complete.

The Royal Street reconstruction project is also complete. Lighting will be installed soon.

NARFE meeting

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Bella Italia Restaurant, 105 S. Kaufman St. in Ennis.

The guest speaker will be Kim Holman, executive director of Waxahachie Care, a nonprofit food pantry and utility assistance organization in Waxahachie. Attendees are encouraged to bring food items or financial assistance to support Waxahachie Care as part of NARFE’s annual Christmas food drive. Chapter officers will also be elected for 2022.

NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties.

Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307 and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.